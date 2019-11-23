Two inches of rain to fall on soaked areas of England

Parts of Britain could see two inches of rain on Saturday. Credit: PA

Parts of Britain could see two inches of rain on Saturday, less than a fortnight after parts of the Midlands and north of England were soaked by floods. Yellow weather warnings are in force across the country throughout the day after the rain started to fall in the South West overnight and will move north towards Scotland throughout the day. In the East Midlands and North East the Met Office is warning that flooding is likely until midnight, as people continue the clean-up from the deluge earlier this month.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Wales, central and south-eastern England will escape the worst of the showers. Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said: “It’s a pretty unsettled start to the weekend, and a very cloudy day today, with heavy rain pushing its way north throughout the day.” Nine flood warnings are in place throughout England on Saturday, mainly in the South West and North East, alongside 85 less severe flood alerts. Firefighters in Devon and Cornwall warned drivers to stay away from flooded roads after a number of calls overnight to stranded cars.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.