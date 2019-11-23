UK Weather Forecast: Feeling chilly under the cloud and rain

A cloudy day with outbreaks of rain. Temperatures milder than of late, but still feeling chilly in the rain, with a brisk breeze in the northeast.

The rain becomes confined to northeast Scotland tonight. Turning drier elsewhere but with mist, low cloud and a few fog patches.

Rain clears northeast Scotland tomorrow. Elsewhere, a murky start with a few fog patches. Brighter skies developing in places during the afternoon. Milder in the south.