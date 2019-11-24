A man in his 20's has been stabbed to death outside London train station

A man has been killed after a stabbing in west London.

The victim, who is thought to be in his 20's died at the scene outside West Ealing train station on Drayton Green Road, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers and paramedics were called at about 1.20am on Sunday, but the male was pronounced dead at the scene.

A team of specialist officers attended the scene, while detectives spoke to people in the area. So far there have been no arrests.

Police have asked anybody with any information about the incident to come forward.