Boris Johnson hopes voters want him to be 'responsible', writes Robert Peston

Boris Johnson just took a very big political risk, by NOT making any serious attempt to compete with Labour on bunging cash at public services and the fabric of the UK.

Where Corbyn is pledging £83bn a year of increased spending on students, the elderly, health, schools, public-sector pay and so on by 2023, the Tories offer £3bn.

For Labour’s £80bn plus per year on new housing, pension compensation for women born in the 1950s, nationalisations, greening businesses and multiple other projects, Johnson is committing to £8bn by the end of the next parliament.

To be clear, Johnson’s relative parsimony is not quite what it seems - because the Tories already made their big pledges to increase hospital, police and schools funding before the election.

And his manifesto does include just under £1.6bn a year of new money to train and recruit 50,000 additional nurses and 50m more GP appointments.

Also, Johnson has kept in reserve almost £60bn of firepower for further investment over the next four years - which is either sensible contingency planning or utterly eccentric when Labour is offering humongous bribes to every demographic.