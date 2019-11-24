Boris Johnson launches Conservative Party manifesto stating 'stakes never higher, choice never starker'

Boris Johnson says getting Brexit done is vital. Credit: PA

Boris Johnson has unveiled the Conservative Party election manifesto - with the goal of finally delivering Brexit at its heart. The prime minister addressed supporters in Wolverhampton pledging to open a "new chapter" in Britain's history - ensuring the country is out of the EU by the end of January. He told the audience that in this election "the stakes have never been higher and choice never starker". Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was ridiculed for his a "neutral" stance. "He won't tell us whether he would even advise people whether he would vote in favour of his own deal - he used to be indecisive, now he's not so sure," said Mr Johnson. "Do we want more dither and drift and deadlock and division? Do we want 2020 to be another year of defeatism and despair? No, we don't."

Boris Johnson peruses the Conservative Party manifesto. Credit: PA

Aside from getting Brexit done - something Mr Johnson has been hammering home as a key message across various media opportunities and during leaders' debates - he also revealed a "triple tax lock" - guaranteeing the rates of income tax, national insurance and VAT will not rise under a re-elected Conservative government. But it is finally resolving Brexit that holds the key to all of it, said Mr Johnson as he waved the manifesto entitled "Get Brexit Done - Unleash Britain's Potential".

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Johnson said securing Brexit would allow the government to turn its attention to the "priorities of the British people". "Get Brexit done and we can focus our hearts and our minds on the priorities of the British people because it is this One Nation Tory party that is already embarked on the biggest cash boost for the NHS for a generation," the Prime Minister said. "Today in this manifesto we pledge 50,000 more nurses and their bursaries and 15 million more GP appointments and today we make this guarantee to the British people: we will tackle crime with 20,000 more police officers and tougher sentencing and we will sort out our immigration system with a points-based Australian-style system. "That we will invest millions more every week in science, in schools, in apprenticeships and in infrastructure, and control our debt at the same time. "And that we will reach net-zero by 2050 with clean energy solutions. "And here is the kicker - we can do all these things without raising our income tax, VAT or national insurance contributions. That's our guarantee."

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Johnson said: "Opportunity is not distributed evenly and I believe passionately that with education, infrastructure and technology, we can tackle that unfairness, we can unleash the potential of this whole country and we can make those investments precisely because we One Nation Conservatives also support a dynamic market economy." He added: "That's why we're cutting taxes for businesses and why when people get up at the crack of dawn to prepare their family business and when people take out a mortgage to fund a new venture and when they risk everything on a new product or trying to find a market, we don't sneer at them, we cheer for them. "That is the choice at this election. That is the choice between out and out retrograde and destructive socialism and sensible One Nation Conservatism. "You can come with us and have a Government that backs our Armed Forces as a power for good around the world, or you can have Jeremy Corbyn and the Labour Party who say they want to scrap them."

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.