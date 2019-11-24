Labour pledges to compensate 3.7m women caught in pension trap

Labour is promising to compensate an estimated 3.7 million women who believed they lost out financially due to changes in the state pension age if the party gains power in the General Election.

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell said the payments were to settle a “historical debt of honour” to the women born in the 1950s.

The party said the payout could amount to £58 billion over five years – with individual payments averaging £15,380 running to a maximum of £31,300.

It follows a lengthy campaign by the so-called “Waspi women” who said they were given insufficient time to prepare for the changes brought in by the former coalition government.