Conservative Party's election manifesto dominates Sunday papers

Previews of the Conservative Party's election manifesto dominate the Sunday newspapers.

Previews of the Conservative Party’s election manifesto dominate the Sunday newspapers. The Sunday Telegraph centres on a Tory plan to axe hospital car parking fees for millions of people.

The Sunday Times reports on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s pledge not to raise personal taxes.

And the Sunday Express calls the manifesto, which will be released on Sunday, Mr Johnson’s “big Christmas gift to Britain”.

The Observer also features Mr Johnson’s tax plans on its front page, but leads with a major funding pledge from the Labour Party to help women caught in a pension trap.

The Sunday Mirror carries the same pension story, along with an account of another woman who has made claims of an association with the Duke of York.

And The Independent says the Lib Dems are aiming to defeat some major figures of the Brexit debate at the election, such as Dominic Raab.

Meanwhile, The Mail on Sunday leads on former MI6 chief Richard Dearlove saying Jeremy Corbyn would be a danger to national security if elected prime minister.

The Sunday People reports on a knife factory allegedly being run inside a prison.

And the Daily Star Sunday leads on a soap star’s dash to hospital after her dog scratched her eye.