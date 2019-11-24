Nicola Sturgeon sets out SNP demands to Labour if there is hung parliament

Nicola Sturgeon has set out her demands for SNP MPs to support a minority Labour government. Credit: PA

Nicola Sturgeon has laid out a list of demands she says would have to be met for the SNP to support a minority Labour government. The Scottish First Minister insisted she would want to see Trident nuclear weapons scrapped and more powers handed to Holyrood, as well as the granting of a second independence vote. Halting Brexit and bringing about a “real end to austerity” were also among the “progressive policies” Ms Sturgeon would push for if there is a hung Parliament after the December 12 General Election. She said these would “resonate strongly with many people across the UK”, as well as her supporters in Scotland. The SNP leader made the comments as Labour’s shadow chancellor John McDonnell said it could be “two or three years” before a Jeremy Corbyn administration would give the go-ahead for Scotland to have a second vote on leaving the United Kingdom.

Ms Sturgeon – who has already said she wants a fresh ballot on independence to take place in the second half of 2020 – said that stance was not acceptable. Speaking on the Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme on Sky News, she said: “My position, and the one I would expect Labour to respect if they wanted SNP support, is the question of if there is an independence referendum and the time of that is down to the Scottish Parliament to decide, not Westminster.” The SNP leader questioned if Labour “against what all the opinion polls might be suggesting” were able to form a minority government after December 12 “are they really going to turn their back on the chance to stop austerity, to stop welfare cuts, to get rid of Universal Credit, because they want to block the right of people to decide their own future and argue over a couple of years?”.

Ms Sturgeon says Scotland should decide when an independence vote is held, not Westminster. Credit: PA

She insisted an election which ended up with a hung Parliament where the SNP held the balance of power”would give Scotland maximum influence”. She added: “That would be a pretty good outcome I think in terms of making sure Scotland’s voice is heard.” She repeated her assertion that the SNP would “never, ever put Boris Johnson into Downing Street” and that she would not enter into a formal coalition with Mr Corbyn, saying instead there would be a “less formal arrangement”. Ms Sturgeon also said the SNP would have other key demands, including halting Brexit, a “real end to austerity”, the devolution of powers over migration, workers’ rights, and drugs laws, and “an end to the misery of Universal Credit and welfare cuts”. Her comments came after Mr McDonnell told the same programme a Labour government would not support a second independence vote in “those first few years when we’re getting on with the job”. Labour has been repeatedly forced to clarify its stance on permitting a second independence referendum, with Mr Corbyn initially saying such a ballot could not take place in the first five-year parliamentary term if he was prime minister, before saying this would not take place in the “early years” and “certainly not” in the first two years.

John McDonnell says it could be two or three years before an IndyRef2 vote would be granted. Credit: Steve Parsons/PA