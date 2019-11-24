On the campaign trail on Sunday

The Prime Minister is set to launch the Conservative Party’s much-anticipated General Election manifesto as he heads to the West Midlands on Sunday.

Here is what to expect on the campaign trail:

Conservatives

Boris Johnson will be unveiling the party’s blueprint for government on his trip to the West Midlands.

Brexit is expected to feature heavily in the document, while the party has already vowed to increase the NHS budget by £33.9 billion by 2023-24, increase state-school spending and raise the threshold at which workers start paying National Insurance contributions.