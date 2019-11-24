Vue Cinemas pulls gang film Blue Story from venues after fighting breaks out in Birmingham

Vue Cinemas has pulled a gang film from its venues as a police chief described disturbances ahead of a viewing as possibly “the worst thing” some officers had seen.

Blue Story will no longer be shown at any of its 91 outlets in the UK and Ireland after seven police officers were injured on Saturday at Star City in Birmingham.

Five teenagers were arrested after the trouble – reportedly involving youths with machetes and lasting 90 minutes – including a 13-year-old girl.

Asked where the incident ranked compared with other reports of disorder, Chief Superintendent Steve Graham Graham said: “It’s always hard to gauge these sorts of things – but what I will say is incidents like last night are rare.

“As for some officers who were there last night, it may be the worst thing they have ever seen.

“The way in which our officers responded last night meant that it was dealt with safely and moderately quickly.

“Ninety minutes might seem like a long time but the reason we did that was that we weren’t heavy-handed, we were proportionate, and we did need to make sure we distinguished between the ordinary members of the public who were there to enjoy themselves and some of those there who were intent on disorder.”