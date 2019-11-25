30 million euro investment in 405 schools announced

A 30 million euro package for more than 400 schools across Ireland has been announced.

The funding has been allocated to carry out specialist improvements.

The Summer Works Scheme also includes a new climate action focus with schools allocated funding asked to plan for electric vehicle charging points.

Education Minister Joe McHugh described the focus for the scheme as upgrading and improving life safety systems such as fire alarms and detection and emergency lighting, as well as new surfaces on play areas and car parks.