Newly released film Blue Story has found itself in the centre of controversy. The film has been pulled by two chains of cinemas following a mass brawl at a cinema in Birmingham. Gangs of youths, some armed with machetes, fought at the Star City cinema on Saturday evening, with seven police officers injured in the clashes. However the decision to pull the film by the nationwide chains has received a strong backlash online with the hashtag #NoBlueNoVue trending after Vue Cinema became the first to initiate a ban. Here is all you need to know about Blue Story.

What is Blue Story? Timmy and Marco become close school friends in Peckham but live in different postcodes, which have rival gangs. Their friendship is tested by the rivalry and they end up on opposite sides as violence between the two factions increases.

Why is it controversial? Certain south London councils banned the makers from filming violent scenes in the area, forcing parts to produced in Enfield. Director Andrew Onwubolu hit out at the decision to block filming, telling the Guardian: "No one in [London mayor] Sadiq Khan’s office read the script! The heart of the film is that the good times only exist before the violence. "If you see my film and tell me afterwards I’ve glamorised gangs, I’ll know you’ve just been sitting there on Instagram." That's a reference to the criticism in some sections of social media that the film inadvertently glamorises gang violence and knife crime. Onwubolu, better known as Rapman, is adamant his film's central message is love not violence. Who is Rapman? Rapman makes his feature film debut with Blue Story. Originally from Deptford, Rapman is best known for his three-part musical thriller Shiro's Story, which has attracted almost 20 million views on YouTube. The trilogy received interest from across the world, including rapper Jay-Z who signed Rapman to his label off the back of it. Shiro's Story follows similar themes to Blue Story and is told through rap and is influenced by his own experiences. "I want less kids on the street killing each other," Rapman told MTV in a recent interview.

Who's in Blue Story? The film has a mix of established actors and other relative unknowns. Marco is portrayed by Michael Ward, who is best known for his role as Jamie in Top Boy. Timmy is played by Stephen Odubola, who has minimal professional acting work under his belt. Karla-Simone Spence stars as Leah. She is most recognisable for playing Cali Okello in BBC drama Gold Digger. What have critics said about the film? The Guardian gave the film four stars, stating: "The documentary-style iPhone footage and TV news clips about gangs, guns and knife crime that bookend the film reinforce its message." Meanwhile, Empire offered a three-star rating, pointing out the film covers plenty of old ground when it comes to gang wars. "It’s a well told story with a worthwhile, if not especially revolutionary message," says the review.

What's been the reaction to the film being pulled in some cinemas?

A petition has been launched to get Blue Story back in all main UK cinemas.

Others pushed for people to boycott other films at cinemas not showing Blue Story - while some condemned the ban as "discrimination".

