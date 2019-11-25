Alliance leader defends move not to stand aside for other pro-Remain parties in Northern Ireland

Alliance leader Naomi Long speaking at her party’s manifesto launch. Credit: PA

Alliance leader Naomi Long has defended her party's decision not to stand aside for other pro-Remain candidates in Northern Ireland at the party's manifesto launch. The cross-community party has refused to join co-operate with Sinn Fein, the SDLP and Greens in constituencies where tight races are expected at next month’s General Election. It is the only party which is standing candidates across all of Northern Ireland's 18 parliamentary constituencies.

The Alliance manifesto includes:

A People's Vote on Brexit

Opposes a no deal Brexit

Calls for the Restoration of devolution in Stormont

Tougher action on climate change

Close the public sector pay gap

Calls for an independent review into education

Repeal the bedroom tax

Integrating housing

An elected House of Lords

Sinn Fein has stood aside in South Belfast in support of the pro Remain SDLP candidate Claire Hanna against the DUP’s Emma Little Pengelly, while the SDLP has stood aside in North Belfast to back the pro Remain Sinn Fein candidate John Finucane against DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds. Meanwhile, the Green Party has stood aside in all four Belfast constituencies. Speaking at the Alliance Party’s manifesto launch in east Belfast on Monday morning, Ms Long said her party wants to offer voters choice.

Alliance party members and election candidates gathered at the Park Avenue Hotel in east Belfast for the party’s General Election manifesto launch Credit: Rebecca Black/PA

“The issue of Brexit is bigger than the Alliance Party but looking at each constituency I don’t see better candidates than those being put forward by the Alliance Party and I say that not just out of pride in my colleagues but in terms of the manifesto on which they are standing and the values and vision which will drive them,” she said. “That is why we will not be stepping aside in any constituency, the voters will make their decision as to who they want to represent them in Westminster. “I believe that Alliance is best placed to do that on an inclusive basis, on a co-operative basis in a way that can bring people together.

“That’s what we are offering people, if they reject it then like every party, we will understand that that is their choice. But we will not deny them that choice, we will not rob them of the opportunity to choose better. “The public in terms of the feedback that we have received from people welcome the fact that they are getting that opportunity.” The party’s North Belfast candidate Nuala McAllister also spoke at the event at the Park Avenue Hotel, saying she would not “abandon” Alliance voters by not standing for election. “What sort of leadership would it be to step aside and endorse the two parties who have shown such a poor ability to lead us in Northern Ireland, what kind of choice would that leave people,” she said.

