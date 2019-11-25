Carrie Lam left like a worm in a tequila bottle after 'enemies of the people' fight back with democracy

Pro-democracy candidates make huge gains in Hong Kong elections. Credit: AP

Hong Kong’s election means Carrie Lam couldn’t have been more wrong when she dubbed protesters “enemies of the people.” The people have just contradicted her in the most emphatic way possible; by handing the protest movement a landslide victory in Hong Kong’s largest democratic exercise ever. The result confirms that the problem in Hong Kong is not a security issue – as Lam has also claimed – but a political one.

Pro-democracy supporters celebrate after pro-Beijing politician Junius Ho lost his election in Hong Kong. Credit: AP

The first riot-free weekend in Hong Kong since mid-August saw nearly half the population turn out to vote in local council elections that are normally ignored. Almost 90% of seats have gone to pro-democracy candidates. The outcome is a stunning rebuke of Carrie Lam, who probably has no idea what to do next. Her response will determine where Hong Kong goes from here.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam cast her ballot. Credit: AP