Chief Rabbi warns ‘soul of nation is at stake’ if Labour wins General Election

Jeremy Corbyn's election campaign has been struck by a significant intervention after the Chief Rabbi warned that the Labour leadership's handling of anti-Semitism was "incompatible" with British values. Ephraim Mirvis said the "overwhelming majority of British Jews are gripped by anxiety" ahead of the December 12 poll and warned "the very soul of our nation is at stake". Labour defended Mr Corbyn as a "lifelong campaigner against anti-Semitism" and disputed some of the rabbi's claims in his article for The Times, which came ahead of the party launching its race and faith manifesto. Meanwhile, a think-tank suggested the Tories' manifesto risks creating levels of child poverty not seen for 60 years in another potentially damaging intervention.

On Tuesday, Mr Corbyn was set to hail Labour as the "party of equality and human rights" regardless of religion or background when he unveils a document proposing to improve human rights. But Mr Mirvis wrote that the Labour leader's supporters have "hounded parliamentarians, members and even staff out of the party for challenging anti-Jewish racism". "The way in which the leadership has dealt with anti-Jewish racism is incompatible with the British values of which we are so proud - of dignity and respect for all people," he added. "When December 12 arrives, I ask every person to vote with their conscience. Be in no doubt, the very soul of our nation is at stake."

Labour was insisting it would "guarantee the security of the Jewish community, defend and support the Jewish way of life" and combat anti-Semitism. "Jeremy Corbyn is a lifelong campaigner against anti-Semitism and has made absolutely clear it has no place in our party and society and that no one who engages in it does so in his name," a spokesperson said. She also disputed the rabbi's allegation that there are "thousands" of unresolved anti-Semitism allegations as "categorically untrue". But the party has been dogged by accusations of failing to tackle complaints quickly enough since Mr Corbyn took charge and numerous MPs have quit the party over the issue. Elsewhere, research from the Resolution Foundation economic think-tank said child poverty could reach a high of 34% if the Tories win the election because its manifesto fails to change existing policy. Labour's £9 billion extra social security spending, including the scrapping of the two-child limit, would halt the rise with 550,000 fewer children living in poverty compared with Tory plans, the think-tank added.

