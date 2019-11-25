- ITV Report
Dog injured in al-Baghdadi raid gets hero’s welcome at White House
A US military dog who played a starring role in the raid that killed so-called Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi took centre stage at the White House on Monday as he was awarded a medal - and a lot of praise - by US President Donald Trump.
Conan, a Belgian Malinois, seemed comfortable in the spotlight, enjoying the head scratches from vice president Mike Pence as Mr Trump commended the "incredible" military dog's bravery.
Mr Trump used a slew of adjectives to describe “ultimate fighter” Conan, who was injured when he was exposed to electrical wires in the late October raid while chasing al-Baghdadi at the terrorist’s compound in north-west Syria.
The US President called Conan “incredible, brilliant, smart and very special”.
He bestowed a medal on Conan and presented the “tough cookie” with a plaque while first lady Melania Trump looked on.
Introducing Conan to reporters in the White House's Rose Garden, Mr Trump described him as the "probably the world's most famous dog".
"Conan is an incredible, it is an incredible story.
"I learned a lot about this particular type of dog and it's, it is trained that if you open your mouths (pointing to reporters) you will be attacked.
"You want to be very, very careful.
"But, Conan came over from the Middle East, just arrived, with some of the great people from the Special Forces that did the incredible, it was a flawless attack and al-Baghdadi is gone and that was a flawless attack and I just met quite a few of them.
" And, we just gave Conan a medal and a plaque.
"And it is really and I actually think Conan knew exactly what was going on."
The President joked to reporters it was lucky Conan was "not in a bad mood today."
“Conan is really a hero,” Mr Pence said, patting the dog on the head.
Al-Baghdadi detonated a suicide vest in a tunnel as he was chased by US military dogs in a raid in October.
Three of al-Baghdadi's children were also killed in the blast.