Dog injured in al-Baghdadi raid gets hero’s welcome at White House

Conan, a Belgian Malinois , seemed comfortable in the spotlight, enjoying the head scratches from vice president Mike Pence as Mr Trump commended the "incredible" military dog's bravery.

A US military dog who played a starring role in the raid that killed so-called Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi took centre stage at the White House on Monday as he was awarded a medal - and a lot of praise - by US President Donald Trump.

The US President called Conan “incredible, brilliant, smart and very special”.

Mr Trump used a slew of adjectives to describe “ultimate fighter” Conan, who was injured when he was exposed to electrical wires in the late October raid while chasing al-Baghdadi at the terrorist’s compound in north-west Syria.

He bestowed a medal on Conan and presented the “tough cookie” with a plaque while first lady Melania Trump looked on.

Introducing Conan to reporters in the White House's Rose Garden, Mr Trump described him as the "probably the world's most famous dog".

"Conan is an incredible, it is an incredible story.

"I learned a lot about this particular type of dog and it's, it is trained that if you open your mouths (pointing to reporters) you will be attacked.

"You want to be very, very careful.

"But, Conan came over from the Middle East, just arrived, with some of the great people from the Special Forces that did the incredible, it was a flawless attack and al-Baghdadi is gone and that was a flawless attack and I just met quite a few of them.

" And, we just gave Conan a medal and a plaque.

"And it is really and I actually think Conan knew exactly what was going on."