Dramatic video shows young children among 149 migrants rescued by coast guard after shipwreck

The Italian coast guard have released dramatic footage of them rescuing almost 150 migrants - including three children - after the boat they were travelling in sank.

Small children can be seen in the video being pulled onto a coast guard boat, as others are trying to stay above water in freezing conditions.

The bodies of five women from the boat have been recovered but 149 people, including three children were successfully rescued.

It is thought more may have died in the incident which took place one nautical mile off the island of Lampedusa.

Search crews continue to look for other bodies in the area.