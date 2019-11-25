- ITV Report
-
General Election 2019: What you need to know today
- By ITV News Content Producer David Williams
If you want a say in who governs you, you've got less than 48 hours to register before the cut-off at 11:59pm on Tuesday. Here's a guide to doing it (in five minutes) online.
That ends the non-party political broadcast from today's briefing.
Monday will see the Alliance Party launch its manifesto, though it's unlikely to receive as much attention as the continued analysis of the Tory document unveiled on Sunday.
Robert Peston identifies the risk at the heart of Boris Johnson's calculated pitch to voters, while Joel Hills examines the costings in greater detail. And Full-Fact test the veracity of the key manifesto statements.
Elsewhere, Labour will focus on rent controls, the Lib Dems talk foreign policy and the Brexit Party head to historic naval territory.
ITV News will be sharing all the key speeches and campaign appearances as they happen throughout the day as part of our daily Campaign Live coverage.
Here’s what's in store today:
- Boris Johnson will be campaigning in Wales, where the party’s Welsh manifesto will be launched
- Jeremy Corbyn will be in the Midlands on the day the party launches a housing policy
- Welsh Labour launches its manifesto
- Chuka Umunna will set out the party’s foreign policy during a speech in the South East of England
- The Scottish Greens will launch their manifesto, highlighting the need for action to tackle the climate emergency and to build a fairer, sustainable Scotland
- Alliance Party delivers its manifesto launch
Here's more on Monday's election headlines and the Tory manifesto:
- Labour vows to introduce rent controls
- Tory plan to deliver Brexit ‘a fantasy’ – Tony Blair
- Welsh Labour promises £3.4 billion budget increase in Wales as it launches manifesto
- PM launches Tory manifesto: 'Stakes never higher, choice never starker'
- The Conservative manifesto: The key pledges, quotes and analysis
- Joel Hills: The Tory manifesto's oven-ready but more modest fare
- Peston: Boris Johnson hopes voters want him to be 'responsible'
The view from the campaigns
Paul Brand reports anecdotal evidence from Wolverhampton that will please Boris Johnson and disappoint Jeremy Corbyn - but identifies several issues for the PM among voters.
Libby Wiener wonders what effect Labour's new housing plans can have on the party's campaign with it still a distant second in the polls.
Rachel Younger looks ahead to a change of strategy by the Lib Dem leader at the start of week four of the campaign.
Angus Walker explains why Nigel Farage's campaign is venturing into Plymouth, a city steeped in naval and political history.
Peston: Boris Johnson hopes voters want him to be 'responsible'
Boris Johnson just took a very big political risk, by NOT making any serious attempt to compete with Labour on bunging cash at public services and the fabric of the UK, writes ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston.
Where Corbyn is pledging £83bn a year of increased spending on students, the elderly, health, schools, public-sector pay and so on by 2023, the Tories offer £3bn.
For Labour’s £80bn plus per year on new housing, pension compensation for women born in the 1950s, nationalisations, greening businesses and multiple other projects, Johnson is committing to £8bn by the end of the next parliament.
To be clear, Johnson’s relative parsimony is not quite what it seems - because the Tories already made their big pledges to increase hospital, police and schools funding before the election.
Why this Labour candidate dug himself deeper in a Brexit bunker
As mentioned in Friday's WYNTKT, Martin Stew made news with this remarkable exchange with Labour candidate Mike Hill on a windy mini-golf course.
In the latest From The North podcast the ITV New Tyne Tees Political Correspondent explains why he believes the Hartlepool candidate was so keen to dance around the details of his party's Brexit stance. (It's around nine minutes in if you're in a rush).
In the podcast's second election special, ITV Granada's Hannah Miller shares the mood in Manchester's Moss Side and how first-time voters she has met across the North West of England reject the assumptions made about their voting intentions.
ITV Calendar's Joe Pike also ponders the impact of a potential 'youth-quake' in 2019 while Martin shares anecdotal evidence that trust in Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn is thin on the ground in the North East of England.
Today's question: How much can the polls change in the final weeks?
In under three weeks, millions of people across the UK will be voting in the General Election.
Opinion polls continue to suggest the Conservative Party enjoys a strong lead over Labour.
So what is the likelihood of the polls shifting decisively between now and election day?

