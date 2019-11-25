General Election 2019: What you need to know today

Your morning briefing to all the key election news and our latest expert analysis. Credit: ITV News

By ITV News Content Producer David Williams

Here’s what's in store today:

Boris Johnson will be campaigning in Wales, where the party’s Welsh manifesto will be launched

Jeremy Corbyn will be in the Midlands on the day the party launches a housing policy

Welsh Labour launches its manifesto

Chuka Umunna will set out the party’s foreign policy during a speech in the South East of England

The Scottish Greens will launch their manifesto, highlighting the need for action to tackle the climate emergency and to build a fairer, sustainable Scotland

Alliance Party delivers its manifesto launch

Here's more on Monday's election headlines and the Tory manifesto:

The view from the campaigns

Paul Brand reports anecdotal evidence from Wolverhampton that will please Boris Johnson and disappoint Jeremy Corbyn - but identifies several issues for the PM among voters.

Libby Wiener wonders what effect Labour's new housing plans can have on the party's campaign with it still a distant second in the polls.

Rachel Younger looks ahead to a change of strategy by the Lib Dem leader at the start of week four of the campaign.

Angus Walker explains why Nigel Farage's campaign is venturing into Plymouth, a city steeped in naval and political history.

Calling Peston: The ITV News Election Podcast

Shehab and Daniel will dial in Robert for his thoughts every weekday of the campaign. Credit: ITV News

Could genuinely floating voters sway this election? ITV News Political Correspondent Romilly Weeks followed Jeremy Corbyn and his campaign team onto a canal boat and came away with a very entertaining Alan Partridge-themed anecdote for Daniel and Shehab. Before that Robert gives his end-of-week-three analysis on which of the main parties has gone up, down or stayed largely level.

Peston: Boris Johnson hopes voters want him to be 'responsible'

Will Boris Johnson's manifesto message wash with voters? Credit: PA

Boris Johnson just took a very big political risk, by NOT making any serious attempt to compete with Labour on bunging cash at public services and the fabric of the UK, writes ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston. Where Corbyn is pledging £83bn a year of increased spending on students, the elderly, health, schools, public-sector pay and so on by 2023, the Tories offer £3bn. For Labour’s £80bn plus per year on new housing, pension compensation for women born in the 1950s, nationalisations, greening businesses and multiple other projects, Johnson is committing to £8bn by the end of the next parliament. To be clear, Johnson’s relative parsimony is not quite what it seems - because the Tories already made their big pledges to increase hospital, police and schools funding before the election. Read Robert's full analysis of the Tory manifesto.

Why this Labour candidate dug himself deeper in a Brexit bunker

As mentioned in Friday's WYNTKT, Martin Stew made news with this remarkable exchange with Labour candidate Mike Hill on a windy mini-golf course.

In the latest From The North podcast the ITV New Tyne Tees Political Correspondent explains why he believes the Hartlepool candidate was so keen to dance around the details of his party's Brexit stance. (It's around nine minutes in if you're in a rush).

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

In the podcast's second election special, ITV Granada's Hannah Miller shares the mood in Manchester's Moss Side and how first-time voters she has met across the North West of England reject the assumptions made about their voting intentions. ITV Calendar's Joe Pike also ponders the impact of a potential 'youth-quake' in 2019 while Martin shares anecdotal evidence that trust in Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn is thin on the ground in the North East of England.

Today's question: How much can the polls change in the final weeks?

Conservative campaign managers will be all too aware of this graph. Credit: PA Graphics

In under three weeks, millions of people across the UK will be voting in the General Election. Opinion polls continue to suggest the Conservative Party enjoys a strong lead over Labour. So what is the likelihood of the polls shifting decisively between now and election day? These graphs show things at this stage can quickly change.

The ITV Election Debate: Ask your question

The ITV Election Debate will be hosted by Julie Etchingham. Credit: ITV News

ITV will be broadcasting a seven-way election debate on Sunday 1 December. Representatives from the Conservatives, Labour, Liberal Democrats, Brexit Party, Greens, SNP and Plaid Cymru will come together in 'The ITV Election Debate', hosted by Julie Etchingham and broadcast live from Greater Manchester. If you would like the opportunity to put a question directly to all seven party representatives as part of our studio audience on the night, please follow the link here to provide some more information about yourself, and to submit your question.

