Person who abused my son should meet him, says Jofra Archer's dad

Jofra Archer's father believes the person who allegedly racially abused his son should meet the bowler in order to educate themselves. The England cricketer claims he was "racially insulted" as he walked off the pitch after getting out in the first Test against New Zealand. Frank Archer says his son will rise above it and set an example in the fight against racism. "My heart goes out, firstly to the person that feels they have to behave that way - it must be coming from a place of pain," Archer Sr. told ITV News. "I would just hope that somewhere along the line that someone will show him the love that they need, so that they can embrace all of humanity. "I would say rather than judge a person you don't actually know, if it were possible, I would like him to actually meet him, get to know him."

Jofra Archer was at the crease when he heard the alleged abuse. Credit: PA

Archer Sr, who says he has suffered racism in the recent past, feels sorry for someone who finds it necessary to be racist. "At the moment there is a trend for people to be less than generous in their critiques of other people and, unfortunately, for somebody to go down to the lowest common denominator to cause discomfort to another person, it is more reflective on the person themselves." There has been numerous cases of professional sports people being racially abused in recent times and Archer Sr. hopes his son can follow in the footsteps of other high-profile athletes as society tries to combat the issue.

Frank with his son, England bowler Jofra. Credit: Frank Archer

"Initially, any negative emotion does impact but the thing about it is that, even within the context of sport, there is nothing that negates a detractor more than success. "If we can draw on the success of Lewis Hamilton or Raheem Sterling, they are sportsmen and they have been subjected to all manner of abuse and they way they have handled it has been exemplary and I think in time Jofra will do the same.

"I don't want to pinpoint racism as a motivating factor, I would prefer to think about Jofra doing what he does and aiming for excellence, and in aiming for excellence he can show all his good attributes, as I said earlier, all the ways he handles himself; press, I was watching him signing autographs and he handles himself well, he treats people well and I think more it goes on, people will see more of him." New Zealand Cricket have apologised to the England bowler and say they will be increased vigilance before the second Test in Hamilton.