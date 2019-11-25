- ITV Report
ECB investigate after Jofra Archer says he was 'racially insulted' during first Test
England cricketer Jofra Archer claims he heard racist abuse while batting in the first Test against New Zealand.
The fast bowler took to Twitter after England's innings defeat to say an individual in the crowd had insulted him while he was at the crease.
Archer tweeted: "A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team."
The England and Wales Cricket Board is looking into Archer's claim.
In response to the incident New Zealand Cricket (NZC) released a statement, saying they will be apologising to Archer and increase vigilance in the stands for the upcoming Test in Hamilton..
"Although security providers at the venue were unable to locate the perpetrator, NZC will be examining CCTV footage and making further inquiries tomorrow in an endeavour to identify the man responsible," NZC said.
"NZC has zero tolerance towards abusive or offensive language at any of its venues and will refer any developments in the case to police."
Archer scored a second-innings 30 as England failed to bat out the final day in Mount Maunganui, losing by an innings and 65 runs.