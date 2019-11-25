Johnson's manifesto pledges dominate today's newspapers

Boris Johnson dominates today’s front pages, and Prince Andrew also gets a mention.

Boris Johnson dominates today’s front pages, and Prince Andrew also gets a mention. The Guardian says the battle lines over public spending for the election have been drawn after the Prime Minister “set out a Conservative plan to spend just £2.9bn more a year against the £83bn outlined by Jeremy Corbyn”.

The Daily Mirror‘s splash reports that “A woman who claims Prince Andrew groped her at pervert Jeffrey Epstein’s home is prepared to testify to the FBI.”

The i reports that Mr Johnson has set out a “health and safety manifesto”, while The Times says the prime minister has pledged “50,000 more nurses as he attacks Corbyn’s ‘retrograde socialism’”.

The Daily Express reports that Mr Johnson has vowed to recruit 50,000 more nurses if the Tories win next month’s General Election, but The Independent says Labour has called this “fake” news.

The Daily Mail says the General Election is a battle between “good sense” (Mr Johnson) and “nonsense” (Jeremy Corbyn), and the Financial Times says the PM’s post-Brexit pitch to voters is “low-risk”.

According to Metro, Mr Johnson wants the UK to become “Corbyn-neutral”.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Mr Johnson “rejects spending contest with Labour in ‘most critical election in modern memory’ and vows to lead Britain out of EU’.

And, according to the Daily Star, Jeremy Clarkson has “finally admitted that global warming is real after a jet boat trip on a lake which was more like a ‘puddle’”.