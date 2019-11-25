Julian Assange ‘could die in prison without urgent care’

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange could die in prison without urgent medical care, according to an open letter signed by more than 60 doctors. The medics, from the UK, Australia, Europe and Sri Lanka express “serious concerns” about 48-year-old Assange’s fitness to stand trial in the letter addressed to Home Secretary Priti Patel. He is being held in Belmarsh prison, in south-east London, ahead of a hearing in February to fight extradition to the US, where he faces 18 charges, including conspiring to hack into a Pentagon computer. Assange is accused of working with former US army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to leak hundreds of thousands of classified documents.

The doctors are calling for Assange to be transferred to a university teaching hospital, where he can be assessed and treated by an expert medical team. The letter, which has also been copied to shadow home secretary Diane Abbott, says: “From a medical point of view, on the evidence currently available, we have serious concerns about Mr Assange’s fitness to stand trial in February 2020. “Most importantly, it is our opinion that Mr Assange requires urgent expert medical assessment of both his physical and psychological state of health. “Any medical treatment indicated should be administered in a properly equipped and expertly staffed university teaching hospital (tertiary care). “Were such urgent assessment and treatment not to take place, we have real concerns, on the evidence currently available, that Mr Assange could die in prison. “The medical situation is thereby urgent. There is no time to lose.” Last week WikiLeaks welcomed the decision by the Swedish authorities to drop a rape investigation into Assange.

Julian Assange at Westminster Magistrates’ Court Credit: Elizabeth Cook/PA)