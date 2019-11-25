Liberal Democrats change tactics after Jo Swinson-centred campaign fails to appeal to voters

What a difference a week makes.

For months the Liberal Democrats’ leader Jo Swinson has been telling us she could be our next Prime Minister.

Not any more. The half way point of this election campaign has been marked by a change of tack from her party. The Lib Dems still want your vote, but not because they believe they can win; instead the message now is vote for Jo Swinson to deny Boris Johnson a majority.

So why the switch? The reality is the party has suffered a steady squeeze in the polls since the campaign began. The Lib Dems put Swinson front and centre of their campaign, emblazoning her face on election leaflets and the Battle Bus alike.

But, as last week’s Question Time on the BBC so brutally showed, she simply doesn’t appeal to voters in the way they anticipated.