Living near busy road ‘can increase lung cancer risk by up to 10%’

Living within 50 metres (164 feet) of a major road can increase the risk of lung cancer by up to 10%, a report has said.

The study, written by King’s College London and released by a coalition of 15 health and environment NGOs, showed that proximity can also stunt children’s lung development by up to 14%.

Conducted across 13 different cities in the UK and Poland, the research suggested that air pollution contributes to an increased risk of heart disease, stroke, heart failure and bronchitis.

The report analysed 13 different health conditions in people living in high pollution areas and compared them to the general population, focusing not just on hospital admissions and deaths but also symptoms such as chest infections.

The findings showed that if air pollution was cut by one fifth, there would be 3,865 fewer cases of children with bronchitic symptoms in London, 328 in Birmingham, 94 in Bristol, 85 in Liverpool, 85 in Manchester, 134 in Nottingham, 38 in Oxford and 69 in Southampton, the researchers said.