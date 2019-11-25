Partisan groups financing non-political voter registration campaigns

Tens of thousands of pounds have been spent on social media campaigns getting young people on the electoral roll.

Vote For Your Future (VFYF) is at the forefront of a campaign to register voters but there are questions about their claim of being “non-partisan”.

Why, for example, is the group taking money from the pro-remain organisation Best for Britain?

Despite her website admitting to it, VFYF Director Lara Spirit initially denied receiving the funds.

She also denied anything untoward about the source of funding.