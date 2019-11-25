‘Quick-thinking’ kidnap victim held at gunpoint tracked location on phone to guide police

A "quick-thinking" kidnap victim who was bundled into a van at gunpoint by three suspects in the early hours of Monday morning, used his phone to track his location and guide police to rescue him.

The man was walking home from work just before 2.30am when he was forced into the back of the vehicle in Keston Road, Thornton Heath, south London.

He managed to phone his wife as he was being driven away, who then alerted the police. A member of the public who saw what was happening also called 999.

Officers were able to speak to the victim while he was in the back of the van who also tracked his location using the device.

He told them that three strangers had stopped him in the street and forced him to get into the back of the van at gunpoint.

A police patrol car tried to stop the van but it sped off, sparking a chase that ended when it turned into a dead end.

Two of the alleged kidnappers tried to run away but were Tasered and arrested. Police are hunting the third suspect.

Detective Inspector Mel Lillywhite, said: “This incident is an example of a true team effort. It is with thanks to the member of the public who heard the commotion, the swift actions of the call handler and operators and of course the officers who pursued the vehicle and detained the suspects.

“The victim also used quick-thinking to track his location on his phone.

“It’s so important that if you see a crime in action, or something that doesn’t sound or look right, call the police immediately. We would not have been able to respond so quickly if it wasn’t for the member of the public doing the right thing.

“We are working to trace the third suspect and I would urge anyone with information to call us as soon as possible.”