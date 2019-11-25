Showcase Cinemas becomes second chain to stop showing gang movie Blue Story after mass brawl

A second cinema chain has stopped showing the gang film Blue Story after a mass brawl at a screening in Birmingham. Credit: PA

A second cinema chain has stopped showing the gang film Blue Story after a mass brawl at a screening in Birmingham. Gangs of youths, some armed with machetes, fought at the Star City cinema on Saturday evening, with seven police officers injured in the clashes.

Five teenagers have been arrested, including a 13-year-old girl. Showcase Cinemas has become the second chain to stop the films from its listing, following on from Vue, which runs Star City and has announced it will no longer be showing the film at any of its 91 UK venues.

The move came as Blue Story’s writer and director, Andrew Onwubolu, condemned the incident and said that his film was about “love not violence”. Onwubolu, also known as Rapman, described the incident as “truly unfortunate”. Writing on Instagram on Sunday afternoon, he said: “Sending love to all those involved in yesterday’s violence at Star City in Birmingham. “It’s truly unfortunate that a small group of people can ruin things for everybody. Blue Story is a film about love not violence.”

Police officers inside the Star City cinema in Birmingham. Credit: PA

The film focuses on two friends from different south London postcodes who are on rival sides of a street war. It is rated 15 for very strong language, strong violence, threat, sex, and drug misuse. Onwubolu added: “I pray that we can all learn to live with love and treat each other with tolerance and respect.” A spokesperson for Showcase said: “Due to the recent incidents tied to screenings of the film “Blue Story”, after careful consideration with the film’s distributor, Showcase Cinemas has immediately removed the film from our all of our participating cinemas.

A number of cinemas have stopped showing the film. Credit: PA