Staff begin eight-day strike across 60 UK universities

University leader said they want to reduce the impact the strikes will have an insist they want to work with unions to come to an agreement (stock image). Credit: PA

Lecturers and academic staff at around half of the UK's universities have begun a series of walkouts over disputes on pay and pensions.

Sixty universities across England, Wales and staff are due to be effected over one or both of the disputes on pay or pensions.

The strike action by the University and College Union is due to last eight days, with more than a million students affects.

Up to 43,000 members of the UCU will mount picket lines across campuses, with protests and other forms of industrial action set to go ahead.

  • Professor Chris Chatwin, President of the local Sussex branch of the University and College Union, explains his decision to go on strike

Those going on strike include lecturers, student support services staff, admissions tutors, librarians, technicians and administrators.

The UCU general secretary Jo Grady has warned there could be more strikes in the new year if issues on pensions and pay remain unresolved.

University leader said they want to reduce the impact the strikes will have an insist they want to work with unions to come to an agreement.

UCU staff claim they are at "breaking point", citing issues around workloads, real-terms cuts in pay, a 15% gender pay gap and changes to the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS), which the union says will leave members paying in more and receiving less in retirement.

Many universities were also employing academic staff on “discredited” zero hours contracts, said the union.

Staff and students from the University of Sussex form a picket line. Credit: ITV News Meridan

“The employers seem to want to test the mettle of staff and see if they will turn up on picket lines,” said Ms Grady.

“It is really unfortunate they have decided to do that because they are misjudging their staff. More and more people are joining the union and there is a real feeling of anger."

Pickets at UEA in Norwich on Monday morning. Credit: ITV News Anglia

There are 42 institutions where UCU members are taking action over both pay and pensions. These are:

  1. Aston University
  2. Bangor University
  3. Cardiff University
  4. University of Durham
  5. Heriot-Watt University
  6. Loughborough University
  7. Newcastle University
  8. The Open University
  9. The University of Bath
  10. The University of Dundee
  11. The University of Leeds
  12. The University of Manchester
  13. The University of Sheffield
  14. University of Nottingham
  15. The University of Stirling
  16. University College London
  17. The University of Birmingham
  18. The University of Bradford
  19. The University of Bristol
  20. The University of Cambridge
  21. The University of Edinburgh
  22. The University of Exeter
  23. The University of Essex
  24. The University of Glasgow
  25. The University of Lancaster
  26. The University of Leicester
  27. City University
  28. Goldsmiths College
  29. Queen Mary University of London
  30. Royal Holloway
  31. The University of Reading
  32. The University of Southampton
  33. The University of St Andrews
  34. Courtauld Institute of Art
  35. The University of Strathclyde
  36. The University of Wales
  37. The University of Warwick
  38. The University of York
  39. The University of Liverpool
  40. The University of Sussex
  41. The University of Ulster
  42. Queen's University Belfast

Fourteen will be affected by workers taking action over pay and conditions. These are:

  1. Bishop Grosseteste University
  2. Bournemouth University
  3. Edge Hill University
  4. Glasgow Caledonian University
  5. Glasgow School of Art
  6. Liverpool Hope University
  7. Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts
  8. Queen Margaret University, Edinburgh
  9. St Mary's University College, Belfast
  10. Roehampton University
  11. Sheffield Hallam University
  12. The University of Brighton
  13. The University of Kent
  14. The University of Oxford

Four will be affected due to the pensions strike only. These are:

  1. Scottish Association of Marine Science
  2. The University of East Anglia
  3. Institute for Development Studies
  4. University of Aberdeen