Staff begin eight-day strike across 60 UK universities

Lecturers and academic staff at around half of the UK's universities have begun a series of walkouts over disputes on pay and pensions.

Sixty universities across England, Wales and staff are due to be effected over one or both of the disputes on pay or pensions.

Scroll down for the full list of universities taking industrial action.

The strike action by the University and College Union is due to last eight days, with more than a million students affects.

Up to 43,000 members of the UCU will mount picket lines across campuses, with protests and other forms of industrial action set to go ahead.