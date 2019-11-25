US judge orders ex-White House counsel to face impeachment inquiry

A US federal judge has ordered former White House counsel Donald McGahn to appear before Congress in a setback to Donald Trump’s effort to keep his top aides from giving evidence. The outcome could lead to renewed efforts by Democrats to compel evidence from other high-ranking officials, including former national security adviser John Bolton. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson ruled in a lawsuit filed by the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee. Mr McGahn was a star witness in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, and Democrats wanted to question him about possible obstruction of justice by the president.

Donald McGahn Credit: Saul Loeb/AP

That was months before the House started an impeachment inquiry into Mr Trump’s effort to get Ukraine to announce an investigation of former vice president Joe Biden. An appeal is likely. The White House has argued that Mr McGahn and other witnesses have “absolute immunity” from giving evidence. But Judge Jackson disputed the administration’s reasoning in a 118-page ruling. “That is to say, however busy or essential a presidential aide might be, and whatever their proximity to sensitive domestic and national-security projects, the president does not have the power to excuse him or her” from complying with a valid congressional subpoena, she wrote. Whether Mr McGahn has to provide all the information Congress seeks is another matter, the judge wrote. The president may be able to assert “executive privilege” on some sensitive issues, she said.

John Bolton Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP