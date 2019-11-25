Zimbabwe's National Parks turned in to 'elephant graveyards' as drought becomes the new normal

Hundreds of elephants have died of starvation because of the El Niño drought.

But now in Zimbabwe elephant carcasses litter the national parks

Until this year elephant graveyards belonged to myth and legend.

In one of the national parks, Mana Pools, donors have helped rangers intervene to feed the animals to save them.

In Hwange National Park in the South, more than 200 animals have died.

Those who work with the wildlife here are confident the drought is the result of changing weather patterns due to climate change.

They are already planning for next year when they will need to support the animals as drought becomes the new normal.

They want to dig bore holes and bring in pumps - but with Zimbabwe’s economy on the brink of collapse there is no Government money to help.