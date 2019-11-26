Anti-LGBT teaching protesters permanently banned from gates of Anderton Park primary school following High Court ruling

Protesters outside Anderton Park Primary School. Credit: PA

Anti-LGBT equality teaching protests have been banned permanently from outside a Birmingham primary school which saw weeks of noisy demonstrations, a judge has ruled. The ban, handed down at the High Court in Birmingham on Tuesday, includes an exclusion zone surrounding Anderton Park Primary School. The legal bid had been opposed by protesters, along with an interim ban first granted at the same court in the summer. Birmingham City Council was granted an order temporarily banning protesters from outside the school’s gates in June, over safety fears about repeated large-scale demonstrations, often involving people with no direct connection to the school. The council welcomed the ruling, saying they would continue to work with the school to "look at the best way to resolve any ongoing concerns".

Protesters outside Anderton Park Primary School in Birmingham. Credit: PA

After the ruling, Dr Tim O'Neill, the council's director of education and skills, said: "Birmingham is diverse and inclusive - these are its strengths - and we must all come together to ensure all children get the best education possible and are able to fully engage in all aspects of their life in this wonderful city and country. "To this end, the city council will continue to work with the school to look at the best way to resolve any ongoing concerns. "The city council will always stand up for the rights of all children, whoever they are and whatever family they are from."

Police attended the school as tensions flared between protesters. Credit: PA

The injunction was made against three individuals – the protest’s main organisers Shakeel Afsar and Amir Ahmed, and parent Rosina Afsar, as well as “persons unknown”. Christian campaigner John Allman from Okehampton, Devon, had also opposed the legal bid, claiming it limited public protest. Mr Justice Warby QC also awarded costs in favour of the council and directed that the three named defendants should be liable to 80% of those costs, which the court heard have yet to be calculated. Headteacher Sarah Hewitt-Clarkson had previously described the demonstrations as “awful”, “toxic and nasty”, and has spoken of receiving threats as a result of the gatherings. Mr Afsar repeatedly claimed the weekly demonstrations, held just yards from classrooms and featuring megaphones and a sound-boosting PA system, were “peaceful”.

Anderton Park head teacher Sarah Hewitt-Clarkson arrives at the Priory Law Courts in Birmingham in June. Credit: PA

The self-styled businessman, who has no children himself at the school, claimed protests were only triggered because the headteacher had not properly consulted parents about relationships teaching. He had argued education material used was not age appropriate, and further claimed the school was “over-emphasising a gay ethos”. Mrs Hewitt-Clarkson rejected the claims, saying the material was appropriate and great care had been taken in how children were taught about different relationships.

Shakeel Afsar is one of the protest’s main organisers. Credit: Jacob King/PA

She also told the judge, giving evidence at the injunction’s trial, that parents had had “numerous informal and formal chances to speak to us as a school” about any concerns. But describing a private meeting she had with Mr Afsar in her office, she said: “He slammed his hand on my desk. He used the word ‘demand’… It was volatile, it was aggressive. “I had never had a meeting like that before in 26 years of teaching. “He set up a WhatsApp group that afternoon … trying to whip up a frenzy.” Mr Justice Warby, handing down the permanent injunction at the High Court in Birmingham, said the protests had “a very significant adverse impact on the pupils, teachers and local residents”.

Demonstrators continued to gather outside the school despite criticism from authorities including the council and police. Credit: PA