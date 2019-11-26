Blustery day with rain spreading across much of the country

Another cloudy day is in store today with outbreaks of rain pushing steadily north-eastwards bringing the potential for some heavy rain at times.

Behind this, there will be some brightness but heavy, blustery showers will develop with the risk of hail and thunder.

Winds will be strong across the southwest with coastal gales possible.

With mild air in place there will be plenty of low cloud shrouding the hills and temperatures will reach 14 Celsius (57F) across the south.