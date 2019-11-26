Builder who won £105m EuroMillions jackpot looking forward to ‘a good Christmas’ - but won't give up job

Self-employed builder Steve Thomson, 42, and his wife Lenka. Credit: PA

A builder who has won the £105 million EuroMillions jackpot said “it’s going to be a good Christmas” but pledged he would not give up his job. Father-of-three Steve Thomson said he felt like he was having a heart attack when he realised he had the winning numbers on his Lucky Dip ticket to claim the £105,100,701.90 prize. The 42-year-old and his wife Lenka said the priority would be buying a new house with a bedroom each for their daughter and their two sons, who currently share in a “shoebox” three-bedroom house in Selsey, West Sussex.

Mr Thomson said: “Everyone is going to have a good Christmas. Not sure what we are going to do, I am not cooking, Mum is not cooking, Lenka is not cooking. “Christmas will be good this year, it really will.” Describing the moment he realised he had won, Mr Thomson said: “I was a shaking, gibbering wreck. I walked round the living room a few times, I went out to the van, I went back in, it was five minutes of madness then I decided to go and tell Lenka.”

Mr Thomson pledged to be “sensibly generous” with his windfall and added: “It’s so much money, I am going to be generous. I live in a small village, I do not want to leave the village, whatever I can do for the village, I will. “I have to be sensibly generous. I still can’t get my head around it, one (million) would have done but I have got 105, it’s just amazing.” Mr Thomson said he had barely slept in the four days since finding out he had won and added: “We are going to do a lot of good with this, it’s too much for us, we can do a lot with it.” Mrs Thomson, a shop worker originally from Slovakia, said: “It’s life-changing for the family. It’s so emotional.” She said the priority was getting a house with a room for each of the children as well as a holiday.

Steve and Lenka Thomson celebrate their win Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

The 41-year-old, who met Mr Thomson while working at a campsite in 2002, added: “The biggest thing at the moment is the house, it’s our dream come true where they can have their own room and space.” Describing his children’s reactions, Mr Thomson said: “My eldest’s reaction, he’s a very sensible kid, he said, ‘Dad, can I have my own room?’. I said, ‘No problem, of course you can son’. “My middle son said, ‘Can I have a Tesla’, and my daughter asked for a pink iPhone and she’s going to get that.”

The couple live in Selsey, West Sussex Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA