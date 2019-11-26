‘Firearms discharge’ in Merseyside leads police to enforce Section 60 Order

The men were treated at the scene and have both been taken to hospital for further treatment.

Officers were contacted just before 6.45pm on Monday night to reports that a 31-year-old man and 35-year-old man had received gunshot wounds in the Market Tavern, Newtown Gardens.

Merseyside Police have enforced a Section 60 Order, which allows them increased stop and search powers, until 4am after two men were shot.

An investigation is underway and house-to-house and forensic enquiries are being carried out in the area.

Chief Inspector Kevin Chatterton said: “An investigation into the full circumstances of the incident is ongoing but at this stage it is believed to have been targeted.

“I would appeal for anyone who was in the area around Newtown Gardens in Kikby town centre, this evening who has seen anything to contact us a matter of urgency as they may have information which is vital to this investigation.

“I want to reassure the public that we are committed to tackling gun crime and we will continue to take action to protect our communities from individuals who use firearms with no thought for members of the public.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police by calling 101 or direct message @MerPolCC quoting ref 0803 of 25 November, or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.