Former Labour MPs back Chief Rabbi’s condemnation of Jeremy Corbyn

Two former Labour MPs have spoken out in support of the condemnation of Jeremy Corbyn from the Chief Rabbi of the UK.

In a column in The Times, Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis said: “The way in which the (Labour) leadership has dealt with anti-Jewish racism is incompatible with the British values of which we are so proud – of dignity and respect for all people.”

He added: “When December 12 arrives, I ask every person to vote with their conscience. Be in no doubt, the very soul of our nation is at stake.”

Luciana Berger, who quit Labour in February over the party’s alleged anti-Semitic prejudice, said on Twitter: “Unprecedented and devastating intervention from the Chief Rabbi.

“During the the last meeting I had with Jeremy Corbyn at the end of 2017 I told him about the many public and private Facebook groups that were littered with antisemitic posts which used the Labour leader’s name/and photo in their group name.

“Nothing was done about it following our meeting.

“Tonight the party says ‘that no one who engages in it (antisemitism) does so in his (Jeremy Corbyn’s) name.’ But that is exactly what has happened.”

Ms Berger is standing as a Liberal Democrat candidate in the north London constituency of Golders Green in the General Election on December 12.