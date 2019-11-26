General Election 2019: What you need to know today

Your morning briefing to all the key election news and our latest expert analysis. Credit: ITV News

By ITV News Content Producer David Williams

Well the gloves are coming off now. Former Conservative deputy PM Michael Heseltine has hit out at the Tories, urging lifelong blue voters to back the Liberal Democrats. Former Labour PM Tony Blair has taken a swing at both the Conservatives and Labour for peddling "two sets of fantasies" and demanded neither party is given a majority. But arguably the punchiest attack has come from Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis from the pages of a national newspaper, warning "the very soul of our nation is at stake" if Labour wins the election. It's a calculated blow - coming on the day Jeremy Corbyn will launch his party’s race and faith manifesto in Tottenham - and has reignited the row over anti-Semitism. Labour has already defended itself and its leader. But how will it impact on Corbyn and the other party leaders - all of whom are busy on the campaign trail today? ITV News will be sharing all the key speeches and campaign appearances as they happen throughout the day as part of our daily Campaign Live coverage.

Here’s what's in store today:

Jeremy Corbyn will launch his party’s race and faith manifesto in Tottenham, north London.

Boris Johnson will fly to Scotland for the launch of the party’s Scottish manifesto before later visiting a business in Norfolk

Sajid Javid will make a speech in the north west of England

Jo Swinson will visit a business in the south west of England before taking a coach to Gloucestershire

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage will speak at an event in Barnsley, South Yorkshire

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon will meet children at a cafe in Uddingston, South Lanarkshire

Unite to Remain chairwoman Heidi Allen will tour four constituencies in Greater London

The Green Party co-leader Jonathan Bartley and other campaigners will demonstrate outside the Department of Transport against HS2

Here's more on Tuesday's election headlines:

The view from the campaigns

Paul Brand continues his home nations tour as the Conservatives launch a third manifesto in three days.

Libby Wiener reacts to Ephraim Mirvis's timely attack on Jeremy Corbyn from the pages of The Times.

Rachel Younger questions whether the latest shift in Lib Dem campaign can turn the tide for Jo Swinson.

Angus Walker shares a battle bus view of the Brexit Party campaign as Nigel Farage and Co criss-cross between England's high Leave vote regions.

Calling Peston: The ITV News Election Podcast

Shehab and Daniel will dial in Robert for his thoughts every weekday of the campaign. Credit: ITV News

Robert gets his teeth into the Conservative Party manifesto in episode 14 but is there enough to chew on? The Calling Peston team discuss why Boris Johnson's party has guarded against rivalling Labour's colossal spending offer to voters and whether the calculation could come back to haunt the Tories. Then Daniel and Shehab dial in analysis from the North West and North East of England as ITV Granada's Hannah Miller and ITV Tyne Tees and ITV Border's Martin Stew both talk campaigning tactics from their respective car parks. And there's still time for producer Lewis Denison to quiz Martin over an acquired Middlesbrough taste sensation.

ITV News Political Correspondent Daniel Hewitt and Political Reporter Shehab Khan will be digesting the campaign every weekday - and dial in Robert to get his take on it all. The Calling Peston podcast takes you behind the scenes of life reporting on the election campaign trail, hearing from our reporters on the road across the country. The episodes appear each weekday at 5pm. Download it from wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Today's question: Why is Jo Swinson no longer fighting to win the election?

Jo Swinson is no longer telling voters she could be the next prime minister. Credit: ITV News

What a difference a week makes, writes ITV News Correspondent Rachel Younger. For months the Liberal Democrats’ leader Jo Swinson has been telling us she could be our next prime minister. Not any more. The half way point of this election campaign has been marked by a change of tack from her party. The Lib Dems still want your vote, but not because they believe they can win; instead the message now is vote for Jo Swinson to deny Boris Johnson a majority. So why the switch? Read Rachel's full analysis.

Revealed: The vested interests behind the Vote For Your Future ads

Vote For Your Future ads have targeted young voters on Facebook. Credit: Facebook/ITV News

Tens of thousands of pounds have been spent on social media campaigns getting young people on the electoral roll, writes ITV News Correspondent Rupert Evelyn. Vote For Your Future (VFYF) is at the forefront of a campaign to register voters but there are questions about their claim of being “non-partisan”. Why, for example, is the group taking money from the pro-remain organisation Best for Britain? Despite her website admitting to it, VFYF Director Lara Spirit initially denied receiving the funds. She also denied anything untoward about the source of funding. Read more from Rupert.

The Conversation: It's not all about Brexit for Swansea students

If Brexit has changed the political geography in this election, Swansea’s political geography students had no part to play in it, writes ITV News Reporter Ben Chapman. “How many of you voted in the EU referendum?” I ask the class. Not a single hand shoots up. These are first time voters, ready to put the theory into practice when their lectures finish at the end of term. They’re desperate for it not to be all about Brexit. “Everything’s been overshadowed and it’s really annoying,” says Maisie. Read what the young voters want talked about instead.

The ITV Election Debate: Ask your question

The ITV Election Debate will be hosted by Julie Etchingham. Credit: ITV News

ITV will be broadcasting a seven-way election debate on Sunday 1 December. Representatives from the Conservatives, Labour, Liberal Democrats, Brexit Party, Greens, SNP and Plaid Cymru will come together in 'The ITV Election Debate', hosted by Julie Etchingham and broadcast live from Greater Manchester. If you would like the opportunity to put a question directly to all seven party representatives as part of our studio audience on the night, please follow the link here to provide some more information about yourself, and to submit your question.

