How Twitter users are posting about fake news to get people to register to vote

Fake news about celebrities is prompting people to register to vote. Credit: PA

There's less than 24-hours to register to vote in the 2019 General Election and people have come up with a crafty way to remind others to sign up. If you've seen tweets that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their second child and that a new Harry Potter movie is on the way, then you've probably ended up on the Government's register to vote website. Twitter users are linking followers to the page with grabbing 'fake news' headlines in a bid to get the some 9 million missing voters onto the electoral roll.

The technique only popped up on Twitter in the past few days but even celebrities have jumped on the trend. Hogwarts graduate Matthew Lewis - famous for playing Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter films - claimed a new instalment to the popular franchise was due in 2020. Over 50,000 people have liked the actor's tweet and over 16,000 have retweeted it.

Also due next year - according to one Twitter user - is Prince Harry and Meghan's second child. The Duke and Duchess only welcomed their son Archie in May and the news has not been confirmed by the couple's official account. But many have been caught out by the fake news and not everyone has found the trend funny:

According to The Electoral Reform Society, deadline day for the 2017 election saw 622,398 new applications made. And if the latest figures are anything to go by, a similar increase could be seen this year. Since the election was called at the end of October, more than 3 million applications to vote have been made - an average of 114,000 per day.

Users tweeted grabbing headlines to send their followers to the register to vote website. Credit: Twitter