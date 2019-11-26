'I'm looking forward to living the rest of my life': Trio released after 36 years in jail for murder they did not commit

Three men falsely convicted of the murder of a teenager in the US have been set free after 36 years in prison.

Alfred Chestnut, Ransom Watkins and Andrew Stewart were released from custody hours after a judge cleared their convictions and prosecutors dropped the charges following a review of the case.

The trio were teenagers when they were sentenced to life in prison in 1984.

"On behalf of the criminal justice system, and I’m sure this means very little to you gentlemen, I’m going to apologise," Circuit Court Judge Charles Peters told the men, the Baltimore Sun reported.

Speaking after being released, Mr Chestnut said he was "looking forward to living the rest of my life, being humble and as peaceful as I am, praising God, looking out for my family."

"Oh man, let me tell you, it's out of this world," he added.