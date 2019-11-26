Jeremy Corbyn says anti-Semitism has 'no place' in Labour after Chief Rabbi warns 'soul of the nation' at risk

Jeremy Corbyn has said anti-Semitism is "vile and wrong" and has "no place whatsoever" in the Labour Party, after the Chief Rabbi of Britain Ephraim Mirvis criticised the party's handling of the issue. Speaking at the launch of Labour's race and faith manifesto in Tottenham, Mr Corbyn said the Chief Rabbi was "very welcome" to discuss any grievances he has about Labour's handling of anti-Semitism. The Labour leader was criticised by the Chief Rabbi on Monday, who claimed the party was "incompatible" with British values and the "soul of the nation" was at stake at the general election.

With pro and anti-Corbyn protesters gathered outside and argued about Labour's handling of anti-Semitism, Mr Corbyn described anti-Jewish sentiment as an "an evil with no place in our society". He said: "Anti-Semitism is vile and wrong. It is an evil within out society, it's an evil that grew in Europe in the 1920s and ultimately led to the Holocaust. "There is no place whatsoever for anti-Semitism in any shape or form in any place whatsoever in modern Britain and under a Labour government it will not be tolerated in any way whatsoever." He added: "Where cases have been reported to us, we have rapid and effective system of dealing with them.

"And that process is constantly under review to ensure it is rapid... And that there is an education programme within our party so that people can understand what happened..." When asked by journalists about whether he had done enough to stamp out anti-Semitism within his party, Mr Corbyn said: "Since I became leader of the party, the party has adopted processes that didn't exist before. "There has had a disciplinary process that didn't exist before; where people have committed anti-Semitic acts brought to book, and, if necessary, expelled from the party or suspended, or asked to be educated better about it. I've also introduced an education system within the party. "I want to live in a country where people respect each other's faith. I want to live in a country where people feel secure to be Jewish, to Muslim, to be Hindu, to be Christian. And I want to lead a government that has an open door to all of the faith leaders.

Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis was highly critical of Mr Corbyn in the Times. Credit: PA

"So I invite the Chief Rabbi, I invite the Archbishop of Canterbury, I invite all the other faith leaders to come, talk to us about what their concerns are. But be absolutely clear of this assurance from me: no community will be at risk because of their identity, their faith, this ethnicity or their language. "I am proud to represent a diverse community in parliament. I've spent my life fighting racism in any form, right outside here on Tottenham High Road in the 1970s. "And so, there is no place for it and I ask those that think that things have not been done correctly, to tell me about it, talk to me about it, but above all engage." Mr Corbyn's remarks were a response to the Chief Rabbi, who said the overwhelming majority of Britain's Jews were "gripped with anxiety" ahead of the General Election on December 12. Writing in The Times, Mr Mirvis said "a new poison - sanctioned from the top" had taken root in the Labour Party. He added: "How complicit in prejudice would a leader of Her Majesty's Opposition have to be to be considered unfit for office?" Mr Mirvis received the backing of the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev Justin Welby, who said the chief rabbi's intervention reflected the alarm felt by many in the Jewish community.

