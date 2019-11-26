Koala saved from Australian wildfire by woman dies in hospital

A koala saved by a woman who braved an Australian wildfire has died from its injuries.

The severely burned koala, named Lewis, was given water and wrapped in a blanket after being found on a road in the New South Wales state town of Wauchope last week.

After constant assessment, vets at Koala Hospital Port Macquarie made the decision to put Lewis to sleep as his burns took a turn for the worse and would not recover.

In a statement, the hospital said: “Today we made the decision to put Ellenborough Lewis to sleep.