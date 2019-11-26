Manhunt launched after 'intruder sexually assaults boy in bedroom'

Police have launched a manhunt after a child reported he was sexually assaulted by an intruder in his bedroom.

There was no evidence of forced entry at the home in Ickenham, north-west London, and the man fled the scene after the boy said he would call police.

The boy's age has not been revealed to protect his identity.

Police were called to the home on The Greenway at 12.20am on Saturday following the reported sexual assault.

The child is being supported by specially trained officers.

The suspect is described as white, of slim build with short hair and a beard.

He was wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt.

No arrests have yet been made.