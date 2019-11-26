On the campaign trail on Tuesday

Politicians from all parties will be out campaigning on Tuesday as the deadline to register to vote approaches.

Residents have until 11.59pm to register but applications for a postal vote close at 5pm in England, Scotland and Wales.

Labour

Jeremy Corbyn will launch his party’s race and faith manifesto in Tottenham, north London.

He will pledge that children would be taught about colonialism, injustice and the role of the British Empire under a Labour government.