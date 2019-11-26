Prince Andrew left off guest list for royal reception with Nato leaders

Prince Andrew will not be present when US President Donald Trump and other Nato leaders meet the Queen at Buckingham Palace.

The "disgraced" duke, who has been left struggling to recover from a "car crash" television interview, has not been named by Buckingham Palace as attending the event.

The Queen's second eldest son has faced a backlash after the interview in which he was questioned about his links to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

In the wake of it he was forced to sack his most senior aide, several large organisations withdrew their support for his entrepreneurship scheme, and he stood down as the chancellor and patron of two different universities.