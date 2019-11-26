- ITV Report
-
Prince Andrew left off guest list for royal reception with Nato leaders
Prince Andrew will not be present when US President Donald Trump and other Nato leaders meet the Queen at Buckingham Palace.
The "disgraced" duke, who has been left struggling to recover from a "car crash" television interview, has not been named by Buckingham Palace as attending the event.
The Queen's second eldest son has faced a backlash after the interview in which he was questioned about his links to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
In the wake of it he was forced to sack his most senior aide, several large organisations withdrew their support for his entrepreneurship scheme, and he stood down as the chancellor and patron of two different universities.
Andrew's lack of presence will no doubt be noted as a raft of other family members will be in attendance.
Buckingham Palace confirmed the Queen, Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will formally greeting the international delegation.
Other royals at the event will include the Duchess of Cambridge, the Earl of Wessex, the Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra.
The Duke of Cambridge will be away on an official visit to the Middle East.