Shopper crawls to grab cash dropped by robber during hold-up in South Africa

A careless robber let some of his loot slip during a hold-up – and a crawling shopper was there to take full advantage.

CCTV from a shop in South Africa captures the moment an armed robber dropped what appears to be cash while piling notes into his bag from the till.

Unbeknown to the robber, who was busy pointing his gun at a man cowering behind the counter with his other hand, a shopper coolly sneaks behind him to pick up one or two notes he dropped.