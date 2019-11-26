Why the Tories don't appear to want you to register to vote

Why don’t the Conservative Party appear to want you to register vote?

Of course they argue they do but if that were the case then why aren’t they making any noise about it? They are so quiet on voter registration it’s deafening.

The answer lies with those who are unregistered.

Overwhelmingly young and less likely to vote Conservative, there is little if anything to be gained by the Tories sending them here

The data makes the point.

In the last week the Conservative Party have spent approx £800 on Facebook ads that mention "register to vote" whereas the Labour Party have spent upto £36K and that doesn’t include organisations like Momentum or the unions who have been delving deep into their pockets to sign-up voters.