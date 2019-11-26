Starving wildlife saved in mammoth rescue operation from private reserve in South Africa

Wild animals found on the brink of starvation at a private hunting reserve in South Africa have been saved in a mammoth operation funded by The Aspinall Foundation.

Elephants, giraffes, buffaloes and wildebeest were discovered in the Eastern Cape region of the country, malnourished and gravely ill.

The animals had been left in an overstocked fenced area without water during a sustained period of drought.

The uncompromising reality of life on the private reserve was indicated by the carcasses which littered the property.

"My team in South Africa had heard about this reserve, they went to check it out and they said it was the worst they had ever seen," Damian Aspinall, Chair of conservation charity The Aspinall Foundation (TAF) told ITV News.

He said the animals "would have certainly died" if the charity had not stepped in, with the help of Wild911, an American NGO.