- ITV Report
16 of 39 bodies found in lorry in Essex returned home to Vietnam
The bodies of 16 of the 39 Vietnamese who died in a refrigerated lorry trailer in England last month have been repatriated to their homeland.
They were flown into Noi Bai airport in the capital, Hanoi, on Wednesday.
The victims were found on October 23 in the trailer attached to a Scania cab in an industrial park in Grays, Essex.
The victims were later identified as coming from various provinces of Vietnam, with the youngest being two boys aged 15.
Maurice ‘Mo’ Robinson, 25, pleaded guilty to plotting to assist illegal immigration at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.
The news website VNExpress says the bodies were transferred to ambulances to carry them to their home provinces south of Hanoi.
The 31 men and eight women are believed to have paid human traffickers to be taken to England.
Several suspects have been arrested in the UK and Vietnam.