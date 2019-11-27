16 of 39 bodies found in lorry in Essex returned home to Vietnam

The bodies of 16 of the 39 Vietnamese who died in a refrigerated lorry trailer in England last month have been repatriated to their homeland.

They were flown into Noi Bai airport in the capital, Hanoi, on Wednesday.

The victims were found on October 23 in the trailer attached to a Scania cab in an industrial park in Grays, Essex.

The victims were later identified as coming from various provinces of Vietnam, with the youngest being two boys aged 15.

Maurice ‘Mo’ Robinson, 25, pleaded guilty to plotting to assist illegal immigration at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.