Broadcaster, critic and poet Clive James dies, aged 80

Broadcaster, critic and poet Clive James has died at the age of 80, his agents have said.

Mr James died at his home on Sunday, with a funeral being held for him at Pembroke College in Cambridge on Wednesday.

His death comes after a terminal diagnosis with leukaemia almost a decade ago. During his latter years, he wrote about living with the disease.

Mr James was born in Australia in 1939, before moving to the United Kingdom in the early 1960s.

He found fame through a series of projects, including Clive James on Television - broadcast by ITV from 1982 for six years.

He can be credited with bringing clips of Japanese television to the UK, putting bizarre broadcasts from around the globe under the spotlight.