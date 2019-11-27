- ITV Report
Broadcaster, critic and poet Clive James dies, aged 80
Broadcaster, critic and poet Clive James has died at the age of 80, his agents have said.
Mr James died at his home on Sunday, with a funeral being held for him at Pembroke College in Cambridge on Wednesday.
His death comes after a terminal diagnosis with leukaemia almost a decade ago. During his latter years, he wrote about living with the disease.
Mr James was born in Australia in 1939, before moving to the United Kingdom in the early 1960s.
He found fame through a series of projects, including Clive James on Television - broadcast by ITV from 1982 for six years.
He can be credited with bringing clips of Japanese television to the UK, putting bizarre broadcasts from around the globe under the spotlight.
United Agents, who represented Mr James, said in a statement: "Clive died almost ten years after his first terminal diagnosis, and one month after he laid down his pen for the last time.
"He endured his ever-multiplying illnesses with patience and good humour, knowing until the last moment that he had experienced more than his fair share of this 'great, good world'."
His family thanked the staff at Addenbrooke Hospital who cared for him, as well as the Arthur Rank Hospice at Home team.
In October 2015, he said he felt "embarrassed" at still being alive, a year after predicting his imminent death from cancer. Thanks to experimental drug tests he lived much longer than he had expected.
He soon turned his illness into another subject of his tongue-in-cheek humour, as he continued to write entertaining pieces about the latest developments in his health.
He shared anecdotes from the day he received his first wheelchair, dubbing it a "super-duper semi-Ferrari" and a "thing of beauty and precision".
Reaction from entertainers remembering a 'brilliantly funny man'
Entertainers from across the industry have been remembering Clive James.
Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan led the tributes, tweeting: "RIP Clive James, 80.
"A brilliantly funny man."
Actor and theatre director Samuel West added: "We were lucky to have him for so long after his diagnosis. We were lucky to have him at all. RIP Clive James."
Musician Alison Moyet said on Twitter: "Ah, Clive James. You bright, beaming boy. Our loss."
TV presenter Gaby Roslin said: "Clive James you were unique. You were incredibly kind to me and there will never be anyone quite like you. My love and thoughts to his family and friends. A very sad loss of a brilliant man."