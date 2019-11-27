Donald Trump lashes impeachment during rally

Prompting a profane chant. Describing his own speeches as “ranting and raving.” Advising the governor of Florida to not always wear a jacket so people know he is not fat. Now a Florida man, President Donald Trump held what his campaign dubbed a “homecoming rally” near Miami on Tuesday, continuing to lash out at the ongoing impeachment inquiry in a state that will be crucial to his 2020 reelection bid. The rally was Mr Trump’s first in the state since he officially changed his residency last month from Trump Tower in New York to his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach. He received a warm welcome from the roaring crowd at an arena in Sunrise, on Miami’s outskirts.

President Donald Trump speaks at his campaign rally in Sunrise Credit: Susan Walsh/AP

“Welcome home to Florida,” the state’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, told him. The House impeachment inquiry is entering its next phase after MPs last week completed their first round of public interviews concerning Mr Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rivals. The House Intelligence Committee is now preparing a report on its findings, while the House Judiciary Committee is moving forward with its own hearings before it is expected to consider formal articles of impeachment. Mr Trump spent much of his rally railing against Democrats, accusing them of “trying to rip our nation apart” with investigations. “First it was the Russia hoax,” he said, “and now the same maniacs are pushing the deranged … impeachment.” Mr Trump insisted, yet again, he had done nothing wrong in his dealings with Ukraine and argued anew that Democrats were only trying to take him down because “they know that they cannot win the next election.” Still, he said voters weren’t being persuaded — despite polling to the contrary — and tried to assure his audience that “we won these last two weeks so solidly”, despite damning public testimony and unflattering press reports. “You see what’s happening in the polls? Everybody said, ‘That’s really bulls—,’” Mr Trump said, prompting a chant of the profanity to erupt from the crowd. At the same time, Mr Trump worked to butter up voters as he described his supporters as the “super elite”. “You people are successful as hell,” he told them. “You’re smarter. You’re better looking. You’re sharper.”

A protester stands defiantly outside the rally Credit: Matias J. Ocner/AP