Drone owners face £1,000 fine for failing to sign up to new register

Tens of thousands of drone owners face a £1,000 fine for failing to sign up to a new register, regulators have warned. From Saturday, anyone who owns a drone weighing more than 250g must fill out an online form and pay a £9 fee to continue using it. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said just 40,000 of the UK’s estimated 90,000 drone users have registered since the system opened earlier this month. Anyone who flies a drone will also need to have passed an online theory test featuring 20 multiple choice questions.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Users who fail to register or sit the competency test could face fines of up to £1,000. The new rules are being introduced as part of a crackdown on drone misuse. Department store John Lewis stopped selling drones in May because of the chaos they are causing at airports. Drone sightings at Gatwick in December last year caused around 1,000 flights to be cancelled or diverted over 36 hours, affecting more than 140,000 passengers in the run-up to Christmas. A number of other airports have been forced to suspend flights for several hours due to drone activity this year, including Heathrow. UK Airprox Board figures show there were 125 near-misses between drones and aircraft reported in 2018, up by more than a third from 93 the previous year.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.